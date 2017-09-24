SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Having a say in Australia is part of the democratic process

Have your say

Have your say

Published 24 September 2017 at 2:38pm, updated 24 September 2017 at 4:03pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Available in other languages

All Australians have the right to participate as active citizens in shaping the society we live in. However, due to past traumatic experiences some new migrants maybe fearful of speaking up in public and do not know how our democratic processes work.

