Settlement Guide: Having a say in Australia is part of the democratic process

Es obligatorio votar en las elecciones australianas. Source: AAP
Published 10 May 2019 at 6:48pm, updated 10 May 2019 at 8:41pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
All Australians have the right to participate as active citizens in shaping the society we live in. However, due to past traumatic experiences some new migrants maybe fearful of speaking up in public and do not know how our democratic processes work.
