Settlement Guide: Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Australia
Fitness Source: E'Lisa Campbell
Published 28 April 2017 at 8:33am, updated 28 April 2017 at 8:41am
By Audrey Bourget
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Australia.On average, one Australian dies every 12 minutes as a result of a cardio vascular disease.When it comes to heart attacks, one Australian dies almost every hour.Do you know how to recognise the signs of a heart attack and what to do if it happens?
Available in other languages
