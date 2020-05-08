Settlement Guide: Helping with your child’s home-based learning

Available in other languages

Students in New South Wales will start attending schools one day a week from Monday May 11. Year 12 students will return to full-time schooling when public schools resume face-to-face teaching at the same time.





In Western Australia, schools are open for all parents and carers who choose to send their children.





All Victorian government schools are providing remote and flexible learning arrangements during Term 2. Students who can learn from home are asked to stay at home.





Tasmania has asked students to continue learning at home where possible. Schools in northern, north-west and southern regions are open for students who cannot be supervised at home.





South Australian students are encouraged to attend school since infection rates are low.





All Northern Territory students are expected to physically attend school.





For Queensland’s prep, Year 1, Year 11 and 12 students, schools will resume from Monday May 11. Students in Years 2 to 10 who are able to be supervised at home and learn from home should stay at home.





Australian Capital Territory Schools are teaching remotely during term 2. Nine schools are providing onsite supervision to children of essential workers.





Source: SBS





