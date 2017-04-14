Settlement Guide: Helping your child settle into school in Aus
School kids Source: Getty images
Published 14 April 2017 at 3:13pm, updated 14 April 2017 at 3:29pm
By Maria Schaller
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Starting school is a crucial step for children and families in settling in Australia.Children of migrant families often experience additional barriers in connecting to their new school community.Parents play a vital role in their kid´s education and experts encourage them to be actively involved in their childs school.
