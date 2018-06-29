SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: How does superannuation work?

Saving for the future

Published 29 June 2018 at 7:28pm, updated 29 June 2018 at 7:31pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
If you're hoping for a comfortable life in retirement, spend some time learning about your superannuation. Taking a few steps now could make a big difference to your future finances and lifestyle.

