Settlement Guide: How o apply for a bank loan in Australia

Published 23 March 2018 at 10:51am, updated 6 April 2018 at 3:42pm
By Wolfgang Muller
Available in other languages

Migrating to Australia can be a daunting experience with many cultural challenges to overcome and difficult steps to be taken to start a new life. Obtaining a loan for a new business or buying a new home is part of the process. Roza Germian finds out what types of finances are available to those who have just settled in Australia?

