SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: how safe is the census data

SBS Kurdish

Pixaby

Pixaby Source: Public Domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 July 2016 at 12:13pm, updated 5 August 2016 at 5:25pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australias census has a history of keeping personal information secure and private.However, this year the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) will make it compulsory for people to include their names and addresses. Privacy advocates are concerned that the move will not only lead to public backlash against the census but also undermine the accuracy and credibility of the census results.

Published 30 July 2016 at 12:13pm, updated 5 August 2016 at 5:25pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News