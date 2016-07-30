Settlement Guide: how safe is the census data

Pixaby Source: Public Domain
Published 30 July 2016 at 12:13pm, updated 5 August 2016 at 5:25pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australias census has a history of keeping personal information secure and private.However, this year the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) will make it compulsory for people to include their names and addresses. Privacy advocates are concerned that the move will not only lead to public backlash against the census but also undermine the accuracy and credibility of the census results.
Published 30 July 2016 at 12:13pm, updated 5 August 2016 at 5:25pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share