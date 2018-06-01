SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: How to apply for tax file number

Applying for a TFN

Published 1 June 2018 at 11:25am, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:45am
By Wolfgang Mueller, Audrey Bourget
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

There are a few important issues to consider for new migrants before starting work in Australia, from applying for a job to paying tax. A Tax File Number is the one, unique link, which connects all your earnings, superannuation and taxation.

Available in other languages
