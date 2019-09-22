SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: How to get a divorce in Australia?

حقله های ازدواج

Published 22 September 2019 at 3:07pm, updated 4 October 2019 at 11:39am
Presented by Roza Germian
Research by the Australian Institute of Family Studies shows that people in their mid to late 20s are the most likely to divorce followed by couples in their late 40s. And those who get divorced have usually been married nine years or less.

