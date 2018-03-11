SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: How to get an apprenticeship in Australia

SBS Kurdish

Female chef student with colleague cooking food in commercial kitchen

Source: Getty images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 March 2018 at 3:39pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For a young migrant, an apprenticeship is a great way to get a head start in a chosen career in Australia. An apprenticeship combines time at paid work with training and can be completed full-time, part-time or while still at school.

Published 11 March 2018 at 3:39pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News