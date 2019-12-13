SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: How to get boating and finishing licences in Australia?

SBS Kurdish

Boating fishing

Source: Getty images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 December 2019 at 7:07pm, updated 13 December 2019 at 7:10pm
By Wolfgang Muller
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Living in a beautiful country with picturesque rivers, lakes and coastlines, it is little wonder that boating and fishing are among Australia’s favourite pastimes. However, with the fun come responsibility and some essential rules and regulations for boating and fishing that have to be observed to keep everybody safe.

Published 13 December 2019 at 7:07pm, updated 13 December 2019 at 7:10pm
By Wolfgang Muller
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News