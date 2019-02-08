SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: How to get involved in your children's school?

Published 8 February 2019 at 7:14pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
When parents are involved in their children's school and education, it has positive effects on their grades, their attendance and their well-being in general. But parents new to Australia might not always know where to start.

