Settlement Guide: How to obtain an Australian driver’s license?

Learner Driver With Keys

Learner driver with car keys and an Australian L-plate Source: Getty Images

Published 2 November 2018 at 3:38pm, updated 4 November 2018 at 8:12am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Driving is an essential skill to surviving in Australia. The process and time required to obtain a driver’s license varies in each state and territory. Young drivers tend to need a longer period to get their license, whereas mature drivers or those with an existing overseas license can often speed up the process.

