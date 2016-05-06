SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: how to plan a household budget

SBS Kurdish

Budgeting

Budgeting Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 May 2016 at 8:13pm, updated 12 May 2016 at 10:49am
By Delys Paul
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

While Australians enjoy some of the most livable cities in the world, the cost of living is high. Planning ahead is important for financial security. Many families use home budgeting to manage their finances.The report is in Kurdish/English.

Published 6 May 2016 at 8:13pm, updated 12 May 2016 at 10:49am
By Delys Paul
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News