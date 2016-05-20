SBS Kurdish

Settlement guide: how to vote in Australia

SBS Kurdish

People queue up with enrol to vote

People queue up to enrol to vote Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 May 2016 at 9:33pm, updated 20 May 2016 at 11:15pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australians go to the polls to vote in the federal election on July 2.Voting is compulsory for all eligible citizens over 18.Voters must be enrolled with the Australian Electoral Commission. Once registered, they must vote on election day to avoid penalties.

Published 20 May 2016 at 9:33pm, updated 20 May 2016 at 11:15pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News