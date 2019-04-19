Settlement Guide: How to vote in Australia?

Source: AAP Image/Richard Wainwright
Published 19 April 2019 at 7:06pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australians go to the polls to vote in the federal election on Saturday, 18 May 2019. Voting is compulsory for all eligible citizens over 18. Voters must be enrolled with the Australian Electoral Commission. Once registered, they must vote to avoid penalties.
Published 19 April 2019 at 7:06pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share