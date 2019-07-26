SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Keeping children safe online

Published 26 July 2019 at 7:08pm, updated 1 August 2019 at 10:52am
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
With young people being more tech-savvy than ever, it's important for the adults around them to do the right things to keep them safe. Find out what you can do to ensure that your children have a positive experience online.

