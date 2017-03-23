SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: legal Aid in Aus explained

Published 23 March 2017 at 8:08pm, updated 24 March 2017 at 3:23pm
All Australians are equal before the law but not everybody can afford to pay for the legal services required to obtain justice.In order to close this gap, there are eight legal aid commissions in Australia, one in each state and territory. The purpose of legal aid commissions is to provide vulnerable, disadvantaged and newly arrived Australians with access to justice.

