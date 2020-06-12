SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Life on the bridging visa

SBS Kurdish

Family in car

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 June 2020 at 8:56pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

COVID-19 is dramatically disrupting on the lives of close to 97,000 bridging visa holders in Australia who are unable to access the federal government’s COVID-19 support schemes. The latest ABS figures reveal that the unemployment rate has risen to 6.2 per cent though some economists suggest a different calculation method would paint a far bleaker reality.

Published 12 June 2020 at 8:56pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News