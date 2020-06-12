Settlement Guide: Life on the bridging visa

Source: Getty Images
COVID-19 is dramatically disrupting on the lives of close to 97,000 bridging visa holders in Australia who are unable to access the federal government’s COVID-19 support schemes. The latest ABS figures reveal that the unemployment rate has risen to 6.2 per cent though some economists suggest a different calculation method would paint a far bleaker reality.
