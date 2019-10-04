Settlement Guide: Living in regional Australia

SBS Kurdish

Nearly all newly arrived migrants settled in Melbourne and Sydney last year while regional Australia is struggling to survive with a shrinking population. The Australian government is offering migrants new permanent residency pathways provided that they stay in regional areas for four years.

