Settlement Guide: Migrant communities are less likely to access mental health services

Source: Getty Images
Published 29 September 2017 at 4:46pm, updated 29 September 2017 at 4:54pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Almost four million Australians are being diagnosed with mental illness each year. But, there are still multiple barriers stopping people from multicultural backgrounds from seeking mental health help.
Published 29 September 2017 at 4:46pm, updated 29 September 2017 at 4:54pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share