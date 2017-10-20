SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Migrant workers have the same rights as Australians

Published 20 October 2017 at 3:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:26am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang, Audrey Bourget
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
We often hear on the news stories of employers underpaying their workers, whether its restaurant chains or even small businesses. As an employee, you have clear rights when it comes to pay, conditions and safety. And theres easy ways to report it, if those rights are not respected.

