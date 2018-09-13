SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Moving to regional Australia

The New Australians - Migrants And Refugees Who Settled In Tamworth, NSW

Tamworth is a large regional city in the New England region of Australia. Source: Getty Images AsiaPac

Published 13 September 2018
By Audrey Bourget
Moving to the country can offer more affordable housing and better job opportunities while fostering community. And all across Australia, programs are created to attract migrants to regional areas.

