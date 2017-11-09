Settlement Guide: Paying for university in Australia

University graduates Source: Chris Ison/PA Wire
Published 9 November 2017 at 1:39pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:20am
By Audrey Bourget, Ildiko Dauda
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia is one of the most expensive countries in the world when it comes to higher education. It's no surprise that 90 per cent of its eligible students take up a loan to pay for university. There are different types of loans, as well as scholarships, to assist students with their fees.
Published 9 November 2017 at 1:39pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:20am
By Audrey Bourget, Ildiko Dauda
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share