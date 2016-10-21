Settlement Guide: recognising emotional abuse

Emotional abuse Source: Credit: Tim Goode/PA
Emotional abuse is recognised as a damaging element of family violence. The Australian Bureau of Statistics says 3.3 million Australians have experienced emotional abuse by a partner since the age of 15.In migrant communities there are additional barriers which can impact on how the abuse is experienced. Experts stress the need to understand the culture in order to provide support for victims of emotional abuse. So, what exactly is emotional abuse and what are its effects?
