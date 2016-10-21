SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: recognising emotional abuse

SBS Kurdish

Emotional abuse

Emotional abuse Source: Credit: Tim Goode/PA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 October 2016 at 7:48pm, updated 28 October 2016 at 9:51am
By Iman Riman
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Emotional abuse is recognised as a damaging element of family violence. The Australian Bureau of Statistics says 3.3 million Australians have experienced emotional abuse by a partner since the age of 15.In migrant communities there are additional barriers which can impact on how the abuse is experienced. Experts stress the need to understand the culture in order to provide support for victims of emotional abuse. So, what exactly is emotional abuse and what are its effects?

Published 21 October 2016 at 7:48pm, updated 28 October 2016 at 9:51am
By Iman Riman
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News