Settlement Guide: Refugee Week 2018

Published 15 June 2018 at 8:12pm, updated 24 June 2018 at 11:22am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
The world is experiencing the largest humanitarian crisis since the end of World War II with 65 million forcibly displaced people worldwide. Sunday the 17th to Saturday the 23rd of June is Refugee Week in Australia. This year’s theme is #WithRefugees, a call to protect the safety and rights of refugees.

