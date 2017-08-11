Settlement Guide: Rising homelessness in Australia

living rough Source: AAP
Published 11 August 2017 at 3:03pm, updated 11 August 2017 at 4:14pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
At least 100,000 Australians are living homeless this winter. Housing, financial difficulties and domestic violence are the top three causes of homelessness, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.SBS takes you to an inner-city park in Brisbane to explore what it means to be homeless during Homelessness Awareness Week.
Published 11 August 2017 at 3:03pm, updated 11 August 2017 at 4:14pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share