SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Rising homelessness in Australia

SBS Kurdish

living rough

living rough Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 August 2017 at 3:03pm, updated 11 August 2017 at 4:14pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

At least 100,000 Australians are living homeless this winter. Housing, financial difficulties and domestic violence are the top three causes of homelessness, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.SBS takes you to an inner-city park in Brisbane to explore what it means to be homeless during Homelessness Awareness Week.

Published 11 August 2017 at 3:03pm, updated 11 August 2017 at 4:14pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News