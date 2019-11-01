SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Sexual harassment and your rights in the workplace

Improper office etiquette

برخورد غیرمناسب در محل کار Source: Getty Images

Published 1 November 2019 at 7:12pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
According to the latest survey from the Australian Human Rights Commission, one in three workers say they've been sexually harassed at work over the last five years. But sexual harassment in the workplace is unlawful and shouldn’t be tolerated. If it happens to you or someone you know, there are ways to get help.

