Settlement Guide: Should you build or buy your house?

Moving in

Published 8 March 2019 at 7:16pm, updated 8 March 2019 at 7:19pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

While home ownership has been on the decrease in recent years, it’s still considered to be an integral part of Australian life. Whether you'll buy an established house or build a new one, property experts say both options have their advantages.

