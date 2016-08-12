Settlement Guide: STEM importance

SBS Kurdish

Published 12 August 2016 at 2:48pm, updated 18 August 2016 at 11:33am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia is undergoing digital disruption that is set to dramatically change the workforce. Yet with a continued decline in student uptake of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) school subjects Australia will need to look overseas to bring in skilled migrants as we prepare the next generation for the digital future.

Available in other languages
