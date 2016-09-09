SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: stroke requires urgent help

Published 9 September 2016 at 2:48pm, updated 9 September 2016 at 2:54pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Available in other languages

One in six Australians will suffer from stroke at some point in their lifetime according to the Stroke Foundation. Getting urgent medical help is critical to survival and recovery.Patients from migrant communities can face challenges in finding the right assistance.September 12 to 18 is National Stroke Week and were urged to think FAST and act fast as soon as we notice signs of stroke.

