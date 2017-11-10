Settlement Guide: The benefits of online health record

Source: Flickr AMISOM Public Information
Published 10 November 2017 at 3:53pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Navigating the Australian health system, understanding what the doctors say and remembering all the information they give you can be confusing, even if you grew up in Australia. And if you're new to the country it's even harder. But theres an online tool called My Health Record that can make your life much easier.
