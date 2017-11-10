SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: The benefits of online health record

SBS Kurdish

GP visit

Source: Flickr AMISOM Public Information

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 November 2017 at 3:53pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Navigating the Australian health system, understanding what the doctors say and remembering all the information they give you can be confusing, even if you grew up in Australia. And if you're new to the country it's even harder. But theres an online tool called My Health Record that can make your life much easier.

Published 10 November 2017 at 3:53pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News