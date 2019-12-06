SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: The benefits of volunteering in Australia

SBS Kurdish

Woman and children volunteers planting tree at sunny campsite

Source: Getty images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 December 2019 at 7:11pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Every day, millions of Australians volunteer their time to improve the lives of less fortunate members of our community. Volunteers come from all walks of life and community organisations welcome new members from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

Published 6 December 2019 at 7:11pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News