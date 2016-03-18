SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Time for the flu vaccination

Published 18 March 2016 at 8:48pm, updated 7 April 2016 at 11:11am
By Ildiko Dauda
Available in other languages

Autumn has begun in Australia and with the cooler seasons the national flu vaccination program soon begins.More of us are getting a flu shot.The Australian Influenza Surveillance Report shows a 4 per cent rise in the number of people vaccinated last year.While flu vaccination is recommended for everyone over 6 months of age, there are considerations worth knowing.

