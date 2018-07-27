Settlement Guide: Understanding the NDIS

SBS Kurdish

Published 27 July 2018 at 10:13am, updated 27 July 2018 at 10:22am
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The National Disability Insurance Scheme, or NDIS, provides Australians who have a permanent and significant disability with support. Since its rollout in 2016, the NDIS has helped almost a hundred and fifty thousand people. But some Australians from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds are being left behind.

