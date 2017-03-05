Settlement Guide: Unemployment support in Australia

Unemployment Source: Getty Images
Published 5 March 2017 at 4:23pm, updated 5 March 2017 at 4:29pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
The Australian unemployment rate continues at 5.7 per cent for the ninth consecutive month, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics February 2017 data.There is support available for those who are looking for work.
