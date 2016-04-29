Settlement Guide: Vaccination rules in Australia

Children Source: Public Domain
Published 29 April 2016 at 8:13pm, updated 29 April 2016 at 8:32pm
By Olga Klepova
Source: SBS
When a person is immunised, it benefits not only them, but everyone else. Health authorities aim to reach a large number of people in the community, when enough people are immunised from a disease an infection cannot spread. English/Kurdish
