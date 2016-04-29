SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Vaccination rules in Australia

SBS Kurdish

Children

Children Source: Public Domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 April 2016 at 8:13pm, updated 29 April 2016 at 8:32pm
By Olga Klepova
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

When a person is immunised, it benefits not only them, but everyone else. Health authorities aim to reach a large number of people in the community, when enough people are immunised from a disease an infection cannot spread. English/Kurdish

Published 29 April 2016 at 8:13pm, updated 29 April 2016 at 8:32pm
By Olga Klepova
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News