Settlement Guide: What are the requirements when moving interstate?

Moving

Parents and children unloading boxes from car to the new house Source: Getty Images

Published 12 July 2019 at 7:05pm
By Harita Mehta
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Each year almost four hundred thousand Australians relocate for work, education, lifestyle, family or better community support. As laws, regulations and service providers may differ from around the country; a checklist can make your interstate move easier.

