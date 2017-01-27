Settlement Guide: What are your consumer rigths in Australia?

Fridges Source: Getty Images
By Wolfgang Mueller
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In Australia consumers have rights under the law called consumer guarantees - and they could save you money.However, people who've recently settled in Australia can be extra vulnerable to questionable deals and businesses.
