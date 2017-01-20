Settlement Guide: what is Australia Day?

Lamingtons Source: Getty Images
Published 20 January 2017 at 2:48pm, updated 25 January 2017 at 5:48pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia's national day has its roots in the country's colonial past. It marks the day when the First Fleet of 11 British ships sailed into Port Jackson with Governor Arthur Phillip raising the British flag in Sydney Cove on 26 January, 1788. Many Indigenous Australians regard it as 'Invasion' or 'Survival Day'. How has the meaning of Australia Day changed over time?
Published 20 January 2017 at 2:48pm, updated 25 January 2017 at 5:48pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share