Settlement Guide: What is drug and alcohol addiction and how to get help?

Source: Getty images
Published 16 November 2018 at 7:10pm, updated 30 November 2018 at 3:08pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In Australia, one in twenty deaths are caused by alcohol or illicit drugs. Nearly one in five adults drink at risky levels and 16 per cent of the population has tried an illicit drug in the past year.
Published 16 November 2018 at 7:10pm, updated 30 November 2018 at 3:08pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share