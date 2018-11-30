SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: What is holiday care and how to find free activities for children?

Outdoor Games

Children playing a game with a colourful Parachute Source: Getty Images

Published 30 November 2018 at 3:09pm, updated 30 November 2018 at 4:38pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

School holidays are a challenge for many parents. However, there are plenty of free activities near you if you know where to look. As for those who cannot afford to take time off work, holiday care programs ranging from traditional vacation care, tennis, swimming to arts could be the answer.

