SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: what is National Disability Insurance Scheme?

SBS Kurdish

National Insurance Disability Agency

National Insurance Disability Agency Source: National Insurance Disability Agency

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 December 2016 at 5:33pm, updated 7 December 2016 at 7:04pm
By Iman Riman
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) aims to provide the nearly half a million Australians who have a permanent and significant disability with the reasonable and necessary supports they need to enjoy an ordinary life.Set up by the Labor government in 2012, the NDIS is being introduced progressively around Australia from July 2016.Yet, service providers say more work needs to be done to make the scheme accessible for people from non-English speaking backgrounds.

Published 2 December 2016 at 5:33pm, updated 7 December 2016 at 7:04pm
By Iman Riman
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News