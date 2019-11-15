SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: What is Schoolies Week?

SBS Kurdish

Schoolies week

Schoolies week Source: AAP/Dean Saffron

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 November 2019 at 7:07pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

School graduation holds significant meaning to adolescents worldwide. In Australia, school leavers tend to celebrate what’s called ‘Schoolies’ over a week. The most popular destination Gold Coast is expecting around eighteen thousand school leavers this November.

Published 15 November 2019 at 7:07pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News