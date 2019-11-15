Settlement Guide: What is Schoolies Week?

Schoolies week Source: AAP/Dean Saffron
Published 15 November 2019 at 7:07pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
School graduation holds significant meaning to adolescents worldwide. In Australia, school leavers tend to celebrate what’s called ‘Schoolies’ over a week. The most popular destination Gold Coast is expecting around eighteen thousand school leavers this November.
