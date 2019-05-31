SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: What is TAFE?

Published 31 May 2019 at 7:35pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
If you're looking to start your career in Australia or are already working and want to up-skill or change path, TAFE might be a good option for you. It provides vocational education and training in every Australian state, covering many industries.

