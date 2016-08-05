SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: what to do when someone goes missing?

SBS Kurdish

Missing people

Missing people Source: Australian Government

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 August 2016 at 5:08pm, updated 5 August 2016 at 5:25pm
By Olga Klepova
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Every hour four people go missing in Australia.While most are found, the disappearance of one person can affect the lives of 12 others - according to the National Missing Persons Coordination Centre. This years National Missing Persons Week (31 July - 6 August) aims to raise awareness about the impacts on families and communities when a loved-one goes missing.

Published 5 August 2016 at 5:08pm, updated 5 August 2016 at 5:25pm
By Olga Klepova
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News