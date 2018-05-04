SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: What you need to know about NBN

Published 4 May 2018 at 5:23pm, updated 1 June 2018 at 12:47pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

The National Broadband Network, or NBN, is a new way to bring internet and phone services to Australians. By 2020, most homes and businesses will be connected to it.

