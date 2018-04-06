Settlement Guide: What you need to know about the new Child Care Package

Source: Getty
Published 6 April 2018 at 3:38pm, updated 6 April 2018 at 3:42pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Australian government is introducing a new childcare package. While it will only be implemented in July, parents can prepare ahead of time to make the transition easier.
Published 6 April 2018 at 3:38pm, updated 6 April 2018 at 3:42pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share