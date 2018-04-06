SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: What you need to know about the new Child Care Package

SBS Kurdish

childcare centre

Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 April 2018 at 3:38pm, updated 6 April 2018 at 3:42pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Australian government is introducing a new childcare package. While it will only be implemented in July, parents can prepare ahead of time to make the transition easier.

Published 6 April 2018 at 3:38pm, updated 6 April 2018 at 3:42pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News