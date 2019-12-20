Settlement Guide: What's the Australian Christmas tradition?

Source: Getty images
Published 20 December 2019
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
If you don't celebrate Christmas, you might be wondering what's going on when you notice somebody dressed as Santa on a surfboard in December. Australians have embraced some European Christmas traditions, but have also created their own. The good news is, there are many ways of doing Christmas in Australia.
