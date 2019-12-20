SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: What's the Australian Christmas tradition?

Family Christmas lunch

Published 20 December 2019 at 7:19pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

If you don't celebrate Christmas, you might be wondering what's going on when you notice somebody dressed as Santa on a surfboard in December. Australians have embraced some European Christmas traditions, but have also created their own. The good news is, there are many ways of doing Christmas in Australia.

